All 13 Chorley GP surgeries ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Chorley and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

1 . Chorley GPs ranked by you Take a look at how all 13 Chorley GP surgeries ranked in the 2025 patient surveys

2 . Buckshaw Village Health Centre (PR7 7HZ) 77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3 . Granville House Medical Centre (PR6 9PY) 77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good