The Reform UK leader of Lancashire County Council has become the party’s official representative on the body that speaks on behalf of local authorities nationwide.

Stephen Atkinson is now leader of the Reform group on the Local Government Association (LGA) - and also the vice-chair of the overall organisation.

He will be the voice and face of the party within local authority circles at a national level, having become one of 10 Reform county council leaders in England following the party’s success at the local elections in May.

The LGA says it "strive[s] to agree a common cross-party position on issues and to speak with one voice on behalf of local government".

Formerly a Conservative until defecting in March, he had been the Tory leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council since 2019, but had already announced his decision to step down from that position before switching sides. He then stood for election to County Hall in the Ribble Valley South West seat, which he snatched from the Conservatives.

County Cllr Stephen Atkinson has new roles at the Local Government Association | LCC

Within Lancashire, County Cllr Atkinson has been a strong opponent both of a directly-elected mayor and also local government reorganisation - the process of scrapping of Lancashire’s 15 main councils, including the county council, and replacing them with a handful of new authorities.

He has pushed for referendums on the two issues - both of which have become flagship policies of the Labour government.

Ministers have said any public vote on reorganisation would not be binding, white they are remaining tight-lipped about the the arrangements for a mayor of Lancashire until the 15 local leaders submit a plan for "deeper" devolution this autumn.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached County Cllr Atkinson for comment on his new LGA roles.

In a statement on the LGA website, he says: "I’m an experienced leader with a strong foundation in financial literacy, sales strategy, and corporate governance. Over the years, I’ve developed expertise in product development and marketing strategy, always guided by a firm commitment to fiscal responsibility. My approach is grounded in effective communication and negotiation, which I’ve found essential in both leadership and collaborative roles.

"Strategic planning and high-level decision-making have been central to my work, along with a deep understanding of corporate social responsibility and the importance of regulatory compliance. I’m passionate about developing talent and empowering teams through effective delegation. My goal is to apply my commercial insight and leadership experience to support strategic growth, particularly within senior roles in government or public service."