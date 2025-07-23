Parking bans planned for these Preston streets to help buses get through
Highways bosses have proposed introducing round-the-clock waiting bans on small stretches of five side roads in Lea.
If ultimately approved, double yellow lines will be introduced on parts of Thorntrees Avenue, Thornpark Drive, Hawthorn Crescent, Parkthorn Road, Campion Drive and The Campions - all off the main A5085 Blackpool Road.
The restrictions are planned at tight bends, close to junctions and on other narrow sections where parked vehicles could cause problems for bus drivers trying to get through.
A public consultation which has been running about the plans is coming to an end this week - with responses required by Friday (25th July).
Setting out the reasoning for the proposal, Lancashire County Council says it is designed to “prevent vehicles from parking obstructively and creating problems with bus manoeuvres”.
The authority adds that the parking prohibition has been suggested as part of its wider Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) - and will enable “the safe passage and manoeuvring” of local buses.
Full details of the planned restrictions can be found at: lancashire.gov.uk/media/964298/notice-of-proposal.pdf
To respond to the consultation, residents should e-mail [email protected] - quoting ref: LSG4\894.20589\AFR - by the closing date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.