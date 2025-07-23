Parking bans planned for these Preston streets to help buses get through

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:10 BST
Parking restrictions are set to be introduced on some residential streets in Preston in order to ensure buses are not blocked on their journeys.

Highways bosses have proposed introducing round-the-clock waiting bans on small stretches of five side roads in Lea.

If ultimately approved, double yellow lines will be introduced on parts of Thorntrees Avenue, Thornpark Drive, Hawthorn Crescent, Parkthorn Road, Campion Drive and The Campions - all off the main A5085 Blackpool Road.

Parking restrictions are planned for narrow routes in Lea - including this section of Thorntrees Avenueplaceholder image
Parking restrictions are planned for narrow routes in Lea - including this section of Thorntrees Avenue | Google

The restrictions are planned at tight bends, close to junctions and on other narrow sections where parked vehicles could cause problems for bus drivers trying to get through.

A public consultation which has been running about the plans is coming to an end this week - with responses required by Friday (25th July).

This stretch of Campion Drive could see parking banned on the side opposite the bus stopplaceholder image
This stretch of Campion Drive could see parking banned on the side opposite the bus stop | Google

Setting out the reasoning for the proposal, Lancashire County Council says it is designed to “prevent vehicles from parking obstructively and creating problems with bus manoeuvres”.

Some of the parking restrictions proposedplaceholder image
Some of the parking restrictions proposed | LCC

The remainder of the proposed restrictionsplaceholder image
The remainder of the proposed restrictions | LCC

The authority adds that the parking prohibition has been suggested as part of its wider Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) - and will enable “the safe passage and manoeuvring” of local buses.

Full details of the planned restrictions can be found at: lancashire.gov.uk/media/964298/notice-of-proposal.pdf

To respond to the consultation, residents should e-mail [email protected] - quoting ref: LSG4\894.20589\AFR - by the closing date.

