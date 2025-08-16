Lancashire care home rated as 'requires improvement' by Care Quality Commission

Google Maps

A nursing and residential care home in Lancashire has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission following the body’s latest report into the facility,

Westmorland Court Nursing and Residential Home in Carnforth near Lancaster continues to face significant concerns over aspects of its care provision, according to the latest assessment by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), conducted between 17 June and 3 July 2025.

The home, which provides care for up to 48 residents, including those living with dementia, had 35 people in residence at the time of the assessment. The CQC launched the inspection following concerns about the management of health needs, medication, and staffing.

The home remains in breach of the regulation for safe care and treatment, first identified in a February 2023 assessment, with no improvements made in the safe management of medicines. Further concerns were raised around risk management, care planning, and the overall safety of the premises. The provider is now also in breach of the regulation for good governance, as systems to monitor safety and quality were found to be ineffective.

Despite these failings, the CQC highlighted strengths in safeguarding, infection control, and staff attitudes. Inspectors observed caring, respectful interactions, with staff showing empathy and compassion.

Residents and their families described staff as kind, familiar, and attentive. Many said they felt safe and well-supported, praising the registered manager’s visibility and communication. People also felt involved in decisions about care, with families noting that feedback was listened to and acted upon.

However, concerns were raised about the lack of stimulating activities. One resident described feeling bored without TV, and a relative noted limited engagement beyond basic games and colouring.

While most people expressed general satisfaction with their care, the CQC concluded that elements of safety and care at Westmorland Court still do not meet required standards. Regulatory action is under consideration, pending any representations or appeals.