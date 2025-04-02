Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge took pity on a 41-year-old drug user after hearing he was seriously ill.

Mark Varley made a surprise appearance in Preston Crown Court to admit possessing cannabis and was given a conditional discharge.

Judge Darren Preston was told Varley had originally faced a trial on three charges, but had denied the other two which were more serious.

The complainant in both of those had “declined to engage with the court” so the prosecution offered no evidence and formal “not guilty” verdicts were entered.

Prosecution barrister William Donnelly said that police visited an address Varley shared and found a small snap bag of cannabis which the court accepted was for personal use only.

Lawyer Chris Hudson, representing Varley, of Redruth Close, Carnforth, told the judge his client has recently been diagnosed with a serious condition.

“He is seriously ill,” he said. “He is finding it very difficult to speak. It is having a mental health effect on him too.”

Judge Preston said the two other charges had been “hanging over him for some considerable time” and the prosecution had decided to accept his not guilty pleas.

He told him: “I don’t consider there is any necessity to further punish you for this. Stay out of trouble and focus on your health.”

Varley was given a conditional discharge for 12 months. Judge Preston decided against ordering him to pay costs for the hearing because he was not working and had no funds.