The owners of a popular coffee shop in Fulwood have issued a heartwarming thank you message to their customers nearly two months since opening.

Family-run Three Sisters Coffee Roasters has opened a second branch in Lancashire such is the demand for its coffee and cakes.

The first branch is located on 206 Liverpool Road in Preston and the second most recently opened is located at 159 Garstang Road.

Thanking their customers, a spokesperson for the business said: “It’s been almost two months since we opened our Fulwood coffee shop, and we just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has visited us, at 159 Garstang Road so far.

“Every day, we’re striving to improve and expand our offering, but it’s been so lovely to receive so many positive comments from people across the area.”

They added: “If you’re one of the growing number of people who regularly visit our community coffee shop - thank you. Your support means so much to us.

“If you’ve not tried us yet, we’re an independent coffee shop currently offering coffee, cakes and toasties (with a wider menu coming soon), so please do check us out.”

The business is open Monday to Friday – 8am to 4pm.

Saturday and Sunday – 9am to 4pm.

