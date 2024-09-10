If you are anything like me you will know the importance of a proper cup of coffee in the morning.

As the owner of a Nespresso machine, I take my coffee very seriously and wake up just to have a large black cup (or three) and if it doesn’t have a crema (a thin layer of foam that forms on top of the coffee) forget about it!

Brew + Bake in Preston which boasts a 4.5 Tripadvisor.

As the autumn weather sets in albeit a tad early I decided to venture to Brew + Bake coffee shop in in Preston to taste try their brand after reading customer reviews on how it is a ‘must visit when in Preston’ and ‘does the best fried breakfast’, and I wasn’t disappointed.

Located at Bishopgate on Ormskirk Road, it’s evident upon entering that this coffee shop which boasts a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating did not come to play – it came to introduce and wake up our palates to an array of the finest coffee beans.

From the moment you walk in you are greeted with a relaxed atmosphere, blanketing a zen-like state through your mind. The first ‘customer’ I see is a dog so I am already sold!

Brew + Bake in Preston which boasts a 4.5 Tripadvisor.

The large interior lends itself to black and white colours alongside green plants. Pull up a table seat or sit in a comfy booth.

Round the corner there is also a larger seating area which is already half full on a Tuesday at 11am - a testament to how good this coffee shop is.

At the counter numerous baked treats await you which are all generous in size. To the right is a large back bar with various spirits on it.

Staff are warm, helpful and knowledgeable making you feel like you have joined a friend for a coffee.

Server Grace Horne, 18, informs me that the shop, which is open every day from 9am to 5pm with late night openings until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, has something for everyone from hearty cooked breakfasts, sweet treats, a vast array of coffees and evening cocktails.

Staff member Grace Horne, 18. | Emma Downey

I opt for two black americanos and a mocha, alongside two brownies and a blonde Kinder Bueno brownie for myself and some of my work colleagues.

As something of a ‘proper’ coffee addict, I was pleasantly surprised by my black americano and two hours later we are all still stuffed from our sweet treats. Needless to say we will all be back!