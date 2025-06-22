A much loved sushi restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors after 10 years.

The owners of Nami Sushi, located at 31-35 China Street in Lancaster, made the shock announcement recently on their social media platforms.

The post read: “Dear fellow sushi lover,

“After nearly 10 wonderful years, Nami Sushi will be closing its doors, with out final day expected to be 29th of June 2025.

“It’s almost time for us to say goodbye.

“Thank you for your support over the years, Lancaster sushi lovers! It has been an honour and privilege to help fix your sushi cravings since 2015!”

The post added: “A special thanks to all our amazing team members, past and present, who made this journey possible.

“We couldn’t have done it without you - thank you for everything!We’re still open as usual with our £2.50 plates deal available on Thursdays and Fridays 12-3pm.

“Please stop by, share a meal, and help us say a proper goodbye. We’d love the chance to see you one last time.

“With love and gratitude, Jonas & the Nami Sushi team.”

The post was met with an outpouring of shock and sadness by customers, with one calling it ‘My favourite restaurant in the world’, while another person added that they proposed to their wife in the restaurant.

As a thank you to all their loyal customers down the years management will be offering a range of special discounts - starting with 50 per cent off select wine bottles, and that the team would be sharing more offers soon.