While Preston residents excitedly awaited the arrival of the city’s new Arc Cinema, its recent opening held special meaning for new staff member Andy.

Andy, 31, is autistic and has developmental dyspraxia. Living with disabilities which he says have majorly affected his life, getting a job at the cinema after more than a year out of work has been life-changing – and he’s already proving to be a massive box office hit.

The conditions affect his joint strength and coordination, cognitive processing and some social cues. Yet Andy’s friendly personality, enthusiasm, and hard working nature shone through during competitive pre-opening group recruitment events for the new cinema.

Andy, who joined the Work and Health Programme North West, run by Ingeus, in late 2024, said: “I knew I just had to keep trying.

“It provides tailored employment support to people with health conditions and disabilities, with specialist keyworkers providing both pre- and post-employment support.

“My confidence was really knocked and I was struggling financially but Ingeus helped me with a new CV and interview practise.

“They encouraged me to open up about my conditions and focus on my strengths.

“My keyworker kept me updated on vacancies and I immediately knew the new Animate development would be an exciting place to work.”

Andy now works as a customer service operative, selling and checking tickets, cleaning, and, of course, perfecting the art of the popcorn scoop.

He’s doing a super job according to Cinema Manager, Rodica Stoica who said: “Andy’s doing really well. He’s great at talking to the customers and gets glowing comments on our social media reviews.

“He’s a highly valued member of the team.”

Ingeus also provided shoes and clothing for Andy to start work and is there for regular check-ins to ensure he settles in well.

Andy added: “It’s been brilliant to be here from the beginning. I like helping customers and always doing my best; then people will want to come back.

“I’m proud to be here and enjoy coming to watch the films with my family and friends. Getting back to work has been a great confidence boost and I’ll just keep doing the best I can.”

