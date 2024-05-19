It took us almost 13 years but we did it - I hope Dylan is up there looking down proud of his mum
Ever since her 13-year-old son Dylan's tragic death Rebecca ‘Beckie’ Ramsay has used her grief as a platform to relentlessly campaign in schools, educating young more than 180,000 young people on water safety and setting up the Doing It For Dylan Foundation in 2021 with former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies. Her tireless efforts have seen her win numerous awards including Petition Campaign of the Year at the UK Parliament Awards and she has even attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace, but the one that means the most is that teaching water safety will now become a statutory part of the national curriculum.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone After collecting over 100,000 signatures on her petition to have water safety included in the school curriculum, Beckie received the news she had been wanting for over a decade.
She said she was “absolutely overjoyed” by the fact that water safety is to be added to the national curriculum and that her 13-year-old son Dylan had not "died in vain". She said: “It took us almost 13 years but we did it.
“I'm absolutely overjoyed and welcome the news that water safety is now on the curriculum.
“Many people will benefit from this and less people will lose their lives. People will get the chance to learn so, in turn, will be able to pass that knowledge on to their own children.
“Dylan did not die in vain which has always been my aim.”
Beckie, who also received a BEM for her water safety campaigning, added: “Almost 13 long years of passion, dedication and not giving up has actually paid off. I'm not sure I even thought this day would come. “I hope Dylan is up there looking down proud of his mum.”
