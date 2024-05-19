Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum who has dedicated more than 13 years of her life campaigning for water safety awareness to be implemented in schools after her son drowned has finally got her wish.

Ever since her 13-year-old son Dylan's tragic death Rebecca ‘Beckie’ Ramsay has used her grief as a platform to relentlessly campaign in schools, educating young more than 180,000 young people on water safety and setting up the Doing It For Dylan Foundation in 2021 with former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies. Her tireless efforts have seen her win numerous awards including Petition Campaign of the Year at the UK Parliament Awards and she has even attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace, but the one that means the most is that teaching water safety will now become a statutory part of the national curriculum.

Rebecca Ramsay received word that water safety will be implemented on the national curriculum to educate children.

She said she was “absolutely overjoyed” by the fact that water safety is to be added to the national curriculum and that her 13-year-old son Dylan had not "died in vain". She said: “It took us almost 13 years but we did it.

“I'm absolutely overjoyed and welcome the news that water safety is now on the curriculum.

Dylan Ramsay (pictured) was only 13 when he drowned.

“Many people will benefit from this and less people will lose their lives. People will get the chance to learn so, in turn, will be able to pass that knowledge on to their own children.

“Dylan did not die in vain which has always been my aim.”

