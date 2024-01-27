Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum whose son died 12 years ago has been left 'shocked and sickened' after finding out that someone is impersonating him on TikTok.

Rebecca Ramsay from Chorley who lost her 13-year-old son Dylan in 2011 after he drowned in a quarry said she is 'struggling to believe anyone could be so nasty'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She received the alarming phone call on Friday evening from one of Dylan's friends informing her that an account with Dylan's picture was on TikTok and that the person pretending to be her son told her, 'It's Dylan. I'm not dead, I'm alive'.

Rebecca said: "I was at home settling down for the evening and I went on TikTok to watch a few funny videos as I've had a rubbish week.

"My phone went and it was one of Dylan's friends. I wondered why so obviously answered.

"The young lady who called asked if I was sitting down. I said yes and she proceeded to tell me that she had been in a live TikTok and an account came in with a picture of Dylan she recognized immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This person said to her "it's Dylan I'm not dead I'm alive'. She was very shaken so left the live straight away and called me.

"What kind of sicko makes accounts pretending to be my dead son? Telling his friends that he's alive - fuming don't come close! "I just can't get over that people do this. My son has not been with us for 12 years. It's just so low."

Ever since Dylan's tragic death Rebecca has used her grief as a platform to relentlessly campaign in schools, educating young people on water safety.

Dylan Ramsay (pictured) was only 13 when he drowned.

Her tireless efforts have seen her win numerous awards including Petition Campaign of the Year at the UK Parliament Awards and she has even attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rebecca is trying to locate the TikTok account, she wants more to be done to help and safeguard others from falling foul of cruel pranksters.

She added: "I have had so many kind messages from people checking if I am okay as others may not deal with the situation like me.

"If it can help raise awareness that would be great. There should be something in place to ensure that this isn't allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Dylan's friend rang and told me I was in complete shock. I think Im still struggling to believe anyone could be so nasty.