Lancashire Police dog German Shepherd PD Maverick puts his paws up and retires
PD Maverick said goodbye to fighting injustice - instead opting for a life of walkies, naps and treats.
He came to Lancashire four years ago having already been a licensed Police doggo in the Isle of Man.
Announcing the news on social media platform X and wishing him well in his retirement, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police Dog Unit said: “PD Maverick has collected his R and trotted off into retirement.
They added: “Mav has been a fantastic asset to the force but it’s now time for him to put his paws up and relax.”
What do police dogs do?
A police dog, also known as a K-9 is a dog that is trained to assist police and other law enforcement officers.
Their duties may include searching for drugs and explosives, locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence, protecting officers and other people and attacking suspects who flee from officers.
The breeds most commonly used by law enforcement are the German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Bloodhood, Dutch Shepherd and Labrador Retriever.
X Followers also thanked PD Maverick for his service and wished him well on his new adventures.
One person said: “Wishing Maverick a very long, happy and healthy retirement with an abundance of new adventures.”
Another added: “Thank you so much for all you did to keep us safe Do keep us updated with your retirement adventures.”
