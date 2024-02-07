Mum whose son Dylan Ramsay died 12 years ago calls for TikTok to do more after trolls pretended to be him
'Until social media platforms take control and accountability for what's being shared on their platform, this will continue to happen' is the stark warning from Chorley mum Rebecca Ramsay who is calling for action after a TikTok account account impersonating her late 13-year-old son was made.
Rebecca, who lost her 13-year-old son Dylan in 2011 after he drowned in a quarry, said she is 'struggling to believe anyone could be so nasty', after being informed of the account by one of his friends.
The female friend phoned Rebecca on a Friday evening informing her the culprit was claiming to be Dylan saying, It's Dylan. I'm not dead, I'm alive.' Rebecca says she reported the incident to TikTok nearly two weeks ago but has heard nothing back.
She now wants more to be done to help and safeguard others from falling foul of cruel pranksters.
"This has to be taken seriously for the sake of people's mental health.
"The people who are making these sick accounts could be sick themselves. If not they could be the reason that someone is pushed over the edge."
The Post has approached TikTok for comment.