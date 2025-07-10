A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Lancashire.
The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.
Among the 500 venues are 12 in Lancashire which truly shine.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Lancashire.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.