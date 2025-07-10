12 Lancashire pubs crowned England's best in The Telegraph's top 500 boozers guide

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Discover 12 standout Lancashire pubs featured in The Telegraph's guide to England's best 500 pubs, chosen for their charm, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer.

A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Lancashire.

The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.

Among the 500 venues are 12 in Lancashire which truly shine.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Lancashire.

Some of the Lancs pubs that made the Telegraph's top 500 boozers.

1. Some of the Lancs pubs that made the Telegraph's top 500 boozers

Some of the Lancs pubs that made the Telegraph's top 500 boozers. Photo: Google

The Admiral Lord Rodney, Mill Green, Colne, BB8 0TA.

2. The Admiral Lord Rodney

The Admiral Lord Rodney, Mill Green, Colne, BB8 0TA. Photo: Google

The Black Horse, 166 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ.

3. The Black Horse, Preston

The Black Horse, 166 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ. Photo: Google

Victoria Hotel, St John's St, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7EP

4. Victoria Hotel

Victoria Hotel, St John's St, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7EP Photo: Google

