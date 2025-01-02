Immaculate Oswaldtwistle pub known for it's food and cocktails is put up for sale

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:29 GMT
An award-winning pub known for its food and cocktails, has gone up for sale.

The Plough in Broadfield, Oswaldtwistle, is on the market for offers in the region of £435,000 with agent Everard Cole.

The Plough, Oswaldtwistle
The Plough, Oswaldtwistle | Rightmove/Everard Cole

The Plough has been run by the Reid family since 2016, building up fantastic reviews on Tripadvisor and Google, and last year winning a regional restaurant award at England's Business Awards.

The business has room for around 100 dining covers throughout - which includes a lounge bar, a first floor with a private dining area and a lawned beer terrace. There’s also a cocktail servery, fully-equipped stainless steel catering kitchen, customer toilets and a car park with 20 spaces.

The agent states the building “will suit various restaurateurs”.

The Plough, Oswaldtwistle
The Plough, Oswaldtwistle | Everard Cole/Rightmove

The latest turnover figures are for the year ending March 2022, which showed figures of £411,466, with current turnover in the region of £9,000 per week.

No reasons for the sale have been given publicly.

