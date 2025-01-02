Immaculate Oswaldtwistle pub known for it's food and cocktails is put up for sale
The Plough in Broadfield, Oswaldtwistle, is on the market for offers in the region of £435,000 with agent Everard Cole.
The Plough has been run by the Reid family since 2016, building up fantastic reviews on Tripadvisor and Google, and last year winning a regional restaurant award at England's Business Awards.
The business has room for around 100 dining covers throughout - which includes a lounge bar, a first floor with a private dining area and a lawned beer terrace. There’s also a cocktail servery, fully-equipped stainless steel catering kitchen, customer toilets and a car park with 20 spaces.
The agent states the building “will suit various restaurateurs”.
The latest turnover figures are for the year ending March 2022, which showed figures of £411,466, with current turnover in the region of £9,000 per week.
No reasons for the sale have been given publicly.
