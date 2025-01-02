Immaculate Oswaldtwistle pub known for it's food and cocktails is put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning pub known for its food and cocktails, has gone up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plough in Broadfield, Oswaldtwistle, is on the market for offers in the region of £435,000 with agent Everard Cole.

The Plough, Oswaldtwistle | Rightmove/Everard Cole

The Plough has been run by the Reid family since 2016, building up fantastic reviews on Tripadvisor and Google, and last year winning a regional restaurant award at England's Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has room for around 100 dining covers throughout - which includes a lounge bar, a first floor with a private dining area and a lawned beer terrace. There’s also a cocktail servery, fully-equipped stainless steel catering kitchen, customer toilets and a car park with 20 spaces.

The agent states the building “will suit various restaurateurs”.

The Plough, Oswaldtwistle | Everard Cole/Rightmove

The latest turnover figures are for the year ending March 2022, which showed figures of £411,466, with current turnover in the region of £9,000 per week.

No reasons for the sale have been given publicly.