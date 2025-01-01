Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hunt is on for artists to create three new murals in Accrington town centre as part of huge regeneration plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murals - proposed for the gable ends of three properties - will add vibrant splashes of colour to the town, tell the stories of Hyndburn’s past and present, and work hand-in-hand with a series of creative workshops.

All three locations will be in Accrington town centre and are subject to final confirmation, but the proposed locations are the square near Canine Working Men’s Club, Bank Street and Avenue Parade. The aim is for the murals will transform walls near new greening projects, complementing themes set to be inside Accrington’s upcoming heritage and culture venue, which is being developed inside Market Chambers building on Accrington Town Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for the murals is movement. From the migration of people shaping the area’s culture, to world-changing inventions like the Spinning Jenny and NORI bricks, and even the enduring solidarity of the Accrington Pals.

Accrington town centre | google earth

Applications close at 2pm on Friday, January 31, and there is a fee available of up to £42,000 for all three pieces of work. Money has come from a successful UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund) bid to the UK Government, secured to support extensive regeneration works in Accrington and included a series of activity and interventions to support arts and culture across the borough.

Consultation is still underway until January 12 into other ambitious proposals to redevelop Accrington town centre. Residents have been asked to contribute to the development of the latest version of the masterplan for the £70 million project. It involves introducing a mix of uses into the town centre, including housing, leisure, play areas, community and cultural spaces, and workspaces, will reduce reliance on retail.

Click here for the full tender documentshttps://accringtontownsquare.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Accrington-Mural-Invite-to-Tender.pdf