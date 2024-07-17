Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The proud manager of one of the best rated cheapest B&B’s in Blackpool says he loves his job but it can sometimes be tricky.

Richard Lawton, the manager of The B&B in Cocker Street in North Shore said he prides himself on offer good quality, affordable accomodation in the resort.

The cheapest single room at the B&B costs just £24 a night and a family room is just £60 a night.

Mr Lawton said: “If we offer good quality, clean, friendly and good breakfast obviously people are going to return. I’d rather make some profit than no profit at all.”

I was given a tour of the B & B hotel in Blackpool and was surprised by how much you could get for a cheap price.

In one of the rooms there was a double bed, art on the wall, a TV on wall, which Mr Lawton told me that all the TV’s have YouTube for the kids, and in the bathroom a shower and bath aswell. The price for this room per night was from £45 per night.

Mr Lawton described his strategy to keep customers coming though the door, he said: “If we give good quality, we are clean and friendly, do a good breakfast then people will return.

“We get regular families and they haven’t got much money. They are on a budget so us being able to give them a room at £60 it makes the kids holiday because they want somewhere clean and tidy.”

However, Mr Lawton said running a cheap hotel can come with some problems.

He described having to deal with peope arriving at the B&B under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Mr Lawton said: “Keeping it cheap you do end up attracting some of the wrong crowd.

“I’ll give you an example last Wednesday, two drug users turned up. I refused them entry even though they had paid online because they were off their faces and I didn’t want them trashing my rooms.”

Mr Lawton said this can happen every three to four months.

Another challenge Mr Lawton says he is worried about is losing loyal customers to big brand newer hotels such as the Premier Inn and Holiday Inn hotels.

He said he is also worried about the rate at which new hotels are being opened in Blackpool - as the competition is making it even harder to attract customers.

How can I book to stay at The B&B Hotel?

Visitors looking to stay at The B&B Hotel can book online here.