Top ten best reviewed mid price hotels in Blackpool including Shining Diamond, Bianca, Montgomery, Sutton Park

By Luke Patrick
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 15:01 BST

The Blackpool Gazette have collated all of the best hotels for your summer holiday that don’t break the bank.

Everyone loves coming to the seaside which is why the Blackpool Gazette has created various guides to the best hotels in Blackpool to stay.

Previously we have looked at the cheapest and the most luxurious, but below are ten of the best reviewed mid price hotels according to the experts at Stay Blackpool.

From sprawling seaside joints to town centre guesthouses, there’s bound to be something that suits everybody’s tastes and budgets.

Take a look at all ten of the hotels below, as well as the descriptions provided by Stay Blackpool.

According to Stay Blackpool

1. Top ten mid-range hotels in Blackpool

Located in the Blackpool town centre this hotel is in an ideal location and less than 20 minute walk from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Tower and Illuminations. The price for two adults for two nights is £126

2. The Bianca Hotel

Located in the Blackpool town centre this hotel is in an ideal location and less than 20 minute walk from the Winter Gardens, Blackpool Tower and Illuminations. The price for two adults for two nights is £126 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Google Street View

The Golden Sands hotel has been recently refurbished and every room has its own en-suite. The price for two adults for one night at is £70

3. Golden Sands Hotel

The Golden Sands hotel has been recently refurbished and every room has its own en-suite. The price for two adults for one night at is £70 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Google Street View

Good place for a relaxing break and a five minute walk from the Sea-Life centre, Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Tower. The price for two adults for one night is £66

4. Hornby Villa Hotel

Good place for a relaxing break and a five minute walk from the Sea-Life centre, Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Tower. The price for two adults for one night is £66 | Google Street ViewPhoto: Hornby Villa Hotel

