There aren’t many people who have stayed in the hotels said to be Blackpool’s cheapest AND most expensive, in the same trip.

But that’s what Jade Beaty and Ryan Lossaso did.

The travel bloggers, who make videos under the name ‘Live the Lash’, stayed at two very different hotels.

Whilst the Hotel Avano, on Clifton Drive, South Shore, apparently offers rooms at just £18 per night, the seafront Boulevard Hotel, on Ocean Boulevard, boasts a swish suite at £215 a night.

The two hotels have something in common - both are very close to the resort’s famous Pleasure Beach.

Google/National World

But there the similarity ends.

The modest two-star Avano says it is “ideal for couples and families and is a few metres from Blackpool Pleasure.” The five-star, £12 million Boulevard Hotel opened in 2019 with 120 stylish rooms, all with either coastal vistas or direct views of the attractions and rollercoasters at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Mpxafx_aPXQ?si=q7IwVWgg9J88AU_4

Avano v Boulevard

Although the old maxim holds true - you pay for what you get - just how big was the contrast between travelling cheap and maxing out in Britain’s most famous seaside resort?

Compared to some very harsh reviews of the Avano on Tripadvisor, with one review claiming to end up with a face ravaged by bedbugs, Ryan went quite gently on the Avano.

Blogger Jade compares the prices. Image: Live the Dash

He said of the hotel: “You get a sink, you get arguably one of the worst views I’ve ever had in a hotel room - you get your own private bathroom, though.

“There’s a ‘luxurious’ yellow bed - no idea the last time this was washed - but my favourite part of the room is the noise that the door makes,” he said of the loudly creaking door.

Meanwhile, at the spacious Boulevard, the pair stayed at a suite with views over part of the Pleasure Beach park itself.

Jade said: “Were staying in a suite - we have a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom , an espresso machine and Balmain shower gel!

“But we also have something very interesting - a view of the Big Dipper from our bedroom.

“This suite cost £215 for one night - which one would you rather stay in?”

Is the Avano Blackpool’s cheapest The Gazette approached the hotel for a comment.