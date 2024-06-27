I stayed in the UK's cheapest hotel located in Lancashire for £16 - I'd go back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man stayed in the cheapest hotel in the UK for £16-a-night - and said he'd go again.

George Redfern, 21, spent the night in Coco Beach Hotel, in Blackpool, on June 14, 2024.

The hotel has a two star rating on Booking.com and for £16.20-a-night it is the cheapest hotel in the UK.

George says the accommodation wasn't as bad as he expected and he had a pleasant night.

George, a content creator, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: “It surprised me how clean it was for a hotel that cheap, and I probably would stay there again.

“If I was to give a rating it would probably be a three and a half out of five.

"Probably because of the space of the room and the shower system.”

George booked a room at the hotel after searching for the UK's cheapest hotel.

When he got there, he said: “I knew a bit of what I looked like, and I knew it was going to be a run down hotel. I knew it wasn't going to be the nicest."

"It took about five minutes to get into the hotel because the landlord’s phone was broken.

"Someone from another hotel knew who he was, and they managed to get him.”

When he got to his room, George said the room was generally clean but he claims there were some marks on the curtains.

He said: “For the price it was clean, but there were marks on the curtains, and I noticed that quite early.

"It was spray on the wall - it will probably put other people off.