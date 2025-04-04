Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reality TV star Danny Andrews says he won’t go on a dating show again - because he’s found ‘the one’ - and she’s moving to Preston.

Danny, 35, who runs his own barbers shop in Fulwood, has appeared on First Dates twice, Celebs Go Dating, and most recently, on Channel 4’s Love Triangle.

It was on this show that he was matched with 28-year-old influencer Sadie Bass from Bristol, and the pair are still together, seven months later.

But because the show was filmed last year, the couple have had to keep their romance under wraps. Danny said: “Channel 4 made us sign NDA’s (non-disclosure agreements) because obviously it would ruin the show if news got out. So we couldn’t follow each other on social media, we couldn’t take photos together and post them, we couldn’t tell anyone. It’s been weird.

“And everyone thinks we’ve just got together abecause they’ve only just watched the show, but it’s actually been seven months since we met and we’ve been taking it slowly.”

The couple have been making their relationship work long-distance, with Danny driving to Bristol, and Sadie catching the train to Preston, but now she’s set to move permanently to Lancashire. Danny said: “It’s been tough because I’m a terrible driver and Sadie doesn’t drive. But now she’s in the process of moving to Preston. I love Preston, and I’ve got my businesses and my house here. Sadie is an influencer, so she can work anywhere really, and gets many jobs in Manchester. Preston is ideally placed really - close to Manchester, Liverpool, and it’s only two hours from London on the train.”

Danny and Sadie are Love Triangle's success story | Danny Andrews

Bodybuilder Danny, who went viral with a Fish and Rice Cakes meme when he was 16, added: “Love Triangle was the most intense thing I’ve done and it will be the last dating show I’ll ever do. I didn’t think I’d find love - I was going in for exposure for the rice cakes - but one million per cent, she’s the one.

“We’ll be together now, that’s it, I’m done, which sounds crazy but it’s true. We have such a great connection. She keeps me emotionally stable - she makes me feel safe and doesn’t judge - and I like to do the traditional masculine things for her. I work hard and I like to spoil her. I felt closer to her in two weeks than I did with someone I was with for a year.”

He added: “Before the show I didn’t know how to express myself properly - men don’t really talk about their feelings - but the show and Sadie helped me open up, and I’ve kept that going since I’ve been out. It’s really helped.