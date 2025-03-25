How to get a free burger this week from Smokies Grill Hut - with vans in Longton and Leyland
Smokies Grill Hut, which has vans at the Red Lion in Longton and also at Dunkirk Hall in Leyland, is making the offer for one day only to celebrate the business’s fourth birthday.
Bosses have taken to Instagram to make the announcement that tomorrow (Wednesday, March 26), customers can each claim an Original Clucker (chicken) or Original Smoke (beef), free-of-charge. Both burgers would usually cost £6.
What is Smokies?
The takeaway was launched in March 2021 during lockdown by Chorley chef Chris Maughan. It is now run by Aaron Millar and Sam Carroll.
It quickly became a hit and specialises in filthy burgers, dirty fries and naughty fries as well as indulgent desserts.
Opening times
Wednesday: 4-9pm
Thursday: 4-9pm
Friday: 2-9pm
Saturday: 2-9pm
