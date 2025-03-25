Free burgers are being offered this week at one of South Ribble’s most popular takeaways.

Smokies Grill Hut, which has vans at the Red Lion in Longton and also at Dunkirk Hall in Leyland, is making the offer for one day only to celebrate the business’s fourth birthday.

Bosses have taken to Instagram to make the announcement that tomorrow (Wednesday, March 26), customers can each claim an Original Clucker (chicken) or Original Smoke (beef), free-of-charge. Both burgers would usually cost £6.

The van operates at the rear of the Red Lion pub in Liverpool Road, Longton, and at Dunkirk Hall in Leyland. | submit

What is Smokies?

The takeaway was launched in March 2021 during lockdown by Chorley chef Chris Maughan. It is now run by Aaron Millar and Sam Carroll.

It quickly became a hit and specialises in filthy burgers, dirty fries and naughty fries as well as indulgent desserts.

Opening times

Wednesday: 4-9pm

Thursday: 4-9pm

Friday: 2-9pm

Saturday: 2-9pm

Visit Smokies website here.