Darwen’s Market Hall could soon be rejuvenated as part of £100m Town Deal that could see massive change for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted, setting out proposals which include the refurbishment of the Victorian Market Hall, a new arcade to replace the existing Market Annex and a new town centre car park.

The plans have been developed by a design team headed up by architects John Puttick Associates on behalf of Blackburn with Darwen Council and are part of millions of pounds of new investment for the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and Chair of the Darwen Town Deal Board, Councillor Phil Riley, said: “This new planning application is an important next step in our plans for the town centre, with millions of pounds of funding secured for the Market Hall, the beautiful Carnegie Library and the theatre too.

“Work is also set to start on doubling the size of Darwen Youth Centre – another incredibly important project for the town, especially for our youngsters and for their futures. And a further planning application proposing the refurbishment and improvements to Darwen Library and Darwen Library Theatre will follow very soon.”

Vision for Darwen Market Hall | BwD Council

How the Market Hall could change

The planning application states that the project will be respectful of the heritage of the building while improving the facilities there to create a “vibrant and distinctive” market with a quality food hall, traditional market stalls and artisans and makers.

The plan includes:

The refurbishment of the Market Hall which was designed by Charles Bell and first opened in 1882. These works will include important improvements to the fabric of the historic building, including the roof, electrics, heating and more. If planning permission is granted, further detailed work on the internal design of the market and arcade will be undertaken guided by specialist advice and in consultation with existing traders

A new arcade could replace the existing 1960s annex. This would improve the links from the Market Square to School Street

A new car park with lift access – this could replace the existing car park that is nearing the end of its design life

Improvements to the landscaping on School Street with new planting, proposed improved lighting, new seating and cycle facilities

If the budget allows and as part of a potential later phase of works, the planning application also seeks approval to open-up the arched space under Railway Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Riley added: “We’ve worked hard to develop these plans to ensure what we do is right for the future of the town centre and will have a lasting impact. We want Darwen to be a place that attracts residents and visitors alike – supporting the town’s fantastic range of independent traders and retailers, while providing opportunities for the future and new businesses wanting to invest here too.

“Of course, this is an incredibly complex scheme given the heritage of the building, the challenging ground conditions and the constrained nature of the site. The market is also the very heart of the town centre. We want to build on that, making the most of the funding secured through the Town Deal and the additional funding committed by the Council.”

Work already completed

In anticipation of the major works, improvements have already been made to all the town centre car parks, including clearing and new lining to help create additional spaces. Parking at the railway station and Atlas Road has also been made free while the youth centre works are underway.

The town centre is also set to be better connected to the surrounding countryside with new ‘Destination Darwen’ trails – again supported through the Town Deal. This will include improved footpaths up through the parks and linking to the beautiful, rugged surrounding moors and the iconic Jubilee Tower. As part of the Destination Darwen project, a new zebra crossing has just been completed better linking Knott Street to Shorey Bank too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full £25m of funding available through the Town Deal was secured by the Darwen Town Deal Board. With additional funding committed by the Council and private investors, it’ll help unlock around £100m of new investment for Darwen. In addition to this, the Government has just confirmed a further £20m over the next decade for the new Plan for Neighbourhoods.