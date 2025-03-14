The multi-million pound renovation of one of Lancashire’s premier entertainment venues has taken a major step forward.

A planning application has been submitted for the final phase of the £9m refurbishment of Blackburn’s heritage-listed King George’s Hall.

Phase one works on the landmark 104-year-old town centre building were completed last summer. The new planning application from Blackburn with Darwen Council to itself is for the second phase of the modernisation of the building in Northgate with major refurbishments including the replacement of the roof scheduled to start next month.

Included in the latest proposals are internal alterations and enhancements including major renovation of the bar areas, toilets and flooring, as well as improvements to the building’s heating and ventilation system. The hall, currently closed for the renovations, is due to reopen next year.

King George's Hall, Blackburn | LDR

Blackburn with Darwen Council growth boss Clr Quesir Mahmood said: “Like many historic buildings, King George’s Hall is in need of repairs and upgrades both internally and externally. We were thrilled to secure £20m of new government funding to invest in the building and cultural venues across the town centre.

“While £9 million sounds a lot of money though, it’s a relatively modest budget to renovate a listed building of King George’s Hall’s size. However, we’re working hard to spend the budget wisely, managing the cost of closure and getting value for money throughout the refurbishment project.

“Phase one works took place last summer and included replacement and improvement of waterproof systems as well as internal exploratory works to inform the next phase. The building has been closed since January and fully stripped out before being handed over to contractors Conlon.

What passersby will notice

“Phase two works will begin in earnest in April, which is when passers-by will notice external construction works taking place. It’s certainly an exciting time in the building’s 104-year history, and we’re already looking forward to its grand reopening in 2026.”

The first works people will notice will be preparations for the roof upgrade with scaffolding erected around the building on Northgate in the coming weeks.

Cultural and Leisure Quarter

First opened in 1921, King George’s Hall is the jewel in the crown of Blackburn’s proposed £50m Cultural and Leisure Quarter. Retaining the Grade II listed building’s character and charm is at the forefront of the renovations to make the iconic venue fit for the future.

King George’s Hall has hosted some of the greatest acts in musical history, including Queen, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie. Coun Mahmood said that with town centres evolving, the shift towards regeneration through culture is a key part of the council’s £1billion growth plan – recently boosted by £20m of new government funding for investment in not just King George’s Hall but Tony’s Empress Ballroom, The Exchange, Imperial Mill, and The Making Rooms.