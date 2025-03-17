A colourful new diner could soon be opening in Darwen - but mystery surrounds much of the plans.

Warranty Properties has tabled plans for a new two-storey cafe/restaurant on vacant land on the corner of Riversway Drive and Paul Rink Way, near the M65 in Darwen.

The plans show there would be both indoor and outdoor seating areas, seven car parking spaces, two motorbike spaces and cycle storage consisting of three Sheffield loop stands.

How the diner could look in Darwen | Equalibrium Architects/BwD

Very little information has been publicly issued, but it is it known that the building would be contructed from four ‘high quality’ shipping containers, have coloured cladding panels, a flat roof, and grey aluminium windows.

There would also be wood and metal boundary fencing, grey coloured paving, and a delivery once a week from a medium-sized van.

No operator has yet been named.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning bosses at Blackburn with Darwen Council.