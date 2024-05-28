Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital have issued a statement after former surgeon and head of cardiovascular surgery at the trust was charged with sex offences.

On Tuesday, March 14 last year, Lancashire Police were contacted by the hospital who reported a number of allegations of sexual assault on employees at the Trust.

Following a long investigation and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, former consulatant surgeon and head of cardiovascular surgery, Amal Bose, has now been charged.

Bosses at the trust reassured patients and families the hospital remains a ‘safe and caring environment’.

A Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “The Trust can confirm that a former member of staff has been charged with offences of sexual assault. T

“The Trust has been working with Lancashire Constabulary and cooperating fully with their investigation.

“I want to reassure patients and their families that the hospital remains a safe and caring environment and the provision of services continues as normal.’’

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is a specialist cardiovascular centre and sees patients from across Lancashire.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Amal Bose, 54, of Thurnham near Lancaster, has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 3 Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to six female victims.

The alleged offending occurred between 2017 and 2022. Some of the counts encompass more than one incident.

The alleged victims were all members of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Mr Bose was charged on Friday and has been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on June 7.