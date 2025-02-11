Hopton's Bar in Longton teams up with popular Indian street food business for epic five course taster menu
Hopton’s Tap House and Cocktails, located at 6 Chapel Lane in Longton, has merged with Monu’s Kitchen for An Evening of India which will include a five course tasting menu.
The family-run food truck serves up an array of tantalising authentic Indian snacks and curries made from fresh ingredients.
Dishes on the tasting menu will include foods such as Yoghurt Bombs, Chicken Pakora and Chicken Tikka Masala.
Announcing the exciting news to customers on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hopton’s Tap House and Cocktails which sells a range of beers and ales alongside spirits, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Monu’s Kitchen for a special five-course Indian tasting menu on Thursday, February 20th!
“Join us for an unforgettable evening, savouring authentic Indian recipes passed down through generations.”
The bar is no stranger to merging with other food venues, having last year teamed up with with Smokies Grill Hut for the May bank holiday weekend last year.
To view the full menu and purchase tickets which are priced at £35 per person click HERE.