The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards – dubbed the “Curry Oscars” has revealed this year’s list of finalists and two are from Lancashire.

Blackburn’s MyLahore and Kebabish Original are both in the running to be crowned the best in Lancashire.

The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of over 200 restaurants and takeaways, and voted for by the spice loving public. Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) will now meet to discuss the list of finalists and determine this year’s overall winners.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “We’re delighted by the number of people who have taken the time to vote for their favourite restaurant this year.

“The standard of finalists is exceptional and we also have some excellent newcomers on the list which is great news for the industry as it continues to flourish in today’s challenging economic climate.”

Chair of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan. | UGC

The 14th Asian Curry Awards and Asian Catering Federation Gala Dinner is sponsored by Cobra Beer, Kingfisher Beer and Work Permit Cloud Ltd. and organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 35,000 caterers in the UK and together generate over £60bn for the UK economy.

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala dinner and presentation on Sunday, November 17, at Grosvenor House in London hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.