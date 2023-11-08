A popular takeaway loved for it’s ‘dirty’ burgers and ‘filthy’ fries has announced it’s reopening, more than two months after it suddenly closed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers of Smokies Grill Hut were surprised when bosses announced at the end of August that it would temporarily close at its location behind the Black Bull pub in Liverpool Road, Longton.

At that time, they said the closure was “due to unforeseen circumstances”, and promised to be back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Lion in Liverpool Road, Longton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their website, owners added: “During this hiatus, our dedicated team will be diligently working to make necessary improvements, refine our menu offerings, and create an even better dining experience for you to enjoy in the near future.”

When is it reopening and where?

Today (November 8), bosses have announced that the takeaway is coming back – in a new location across the road from the Black Bull.

On their Facebook page they said: “Smokies Grill Hut is officially BACK and better than ever!!! We will make our grand return this Friday, November 10 at our brand new location, the Red Lion, Longton, 138 Liverpool Road.

"We're eager to reunite with our loyal customers and do what we do best – serving up mouthwatering burgers. We can't wait to see you there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website states that food can be taken away or eaten inside the Red Lion.

What is Smokies Grill Hut?

The takeaway was launched in March 2021 during lockdown by Chorley chef Chris Maughan.

It quickly became a hit and specialises in filthy burgers, dirty fries and naughty fries. Prices start at £4.45 for a plain burger.