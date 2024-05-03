Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cocktail bar has teamed up with a takeaway famed for its 'dirty' burgers and 'filthy' fries for a bank holiday treat for customers.

Hopton’s Tap House and Cocktails located at 6 Chapel Lane in Longton has merged with Smokies Grill Hut for the weekend and will be serving up smashed burgers.

READ MORE: Announcing the exciting news to customers on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Hopton’s Tap House and Cocktails which sells a range of beers and ales alongside spirits, said: “We’ve decided to team up with our good friends at Smokies Grill to bring Longton’s most famous street food to Hopton’s.

“Smokies will be joining us on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th May, from 5pm with their full menu, plus a bank holiday special.”

The takeaway van which operates from the rear of the Red Lion, close to the astroturf was launched in March 2021 during lockdown by Chorley chef Chris Maughan.

It quickly became a hit and specialises in filthy burgers, dirty fries and naughty fries. Prices start at £4.45 for a plain burger.

On the mouthwatering menu will be smashed burgers, chicken burgers, ‘dirty’ fries and loaded sides.