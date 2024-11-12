HM Coastguard Fleetwood and RNLI Blackpool help rescue person from the sea in Blackpool

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Nov 2024, 00:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A person was pulled to safety from the sea in Blackpool thanks to emergency crews.

The RNLI and the coastguard were called to out to reports of a person in the water near to Central Pier on Sunday evening.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood attended reports of a person in trouble in the seaHM Coastguard Fleetwood attended reports of a person in trouble in the sea
HM Coastguard Fleetwood attended reports of a person in trouble in the sea | nw

A spokesman from HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “The team was called out to a person in the water. We attended with our colleagues from HMCG Lytham and RNLI Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lifeboat successfully recovered the person and handed them into the care of the waiting ambulance and our teams available as safety cover.

“Coastal Emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”

Related topics:RNLIUK CoastguardBlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice