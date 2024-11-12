HM Coastguard Fleetwood and RNLI Blackpool help rescue person from the sea in Blackpool
A person was pulled to safety from the sea in Blackpool thanks to emergency crews.
The RNLI and the coastguard were called to out to reports of a person in the water near to Central Pier on Sunday evening.
A spokesman from HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “The team was called out to a person in the water. We attended with our colleagues from HMCG Lytham and RNLI Blackpool.
“The lifeboat successfully recovered the person and handed them into the care of the waiting ambulance and our teams available as safety cover.
“Coastal Emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”
