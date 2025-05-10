Heartbroken locals set to unite and sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Accrington this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hundreds of heartbroken locals are set to come together and sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceases trading on Sunday.
The pub, which is based at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, was due to close at the start of the month but was granted a week’s reprieve to host VE Day celebrations.
Locals, unrelenting in their fight to save it, set up a petition in order to make the powers that be rethink their decision with more than 700 people putting their names to it.
A survey has also also been set up to gauge people’s response, but sadly this Sunday staff at the pub will pull their last pints before locking up for good.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Thwaites said: “After a significant period working with a very good local operator, we’ve made the decision to close the Hare and Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors given the costs associated with running the venue.
“The implications of the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget have only further contributed to this decision.
“We can confirm that The Hare and Hounds pub in Clayton le Moors is being marketed for sale, and will close after its last day of trading on Sunday, May 11th.”
The spokesperson added that they remained committed to their other pubs in the area including The Grey Horse and The Victoria, both of which are based in Accrington.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.