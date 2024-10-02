Head of Lancs school forced to partially close due to excessive staff absence speaks out
Ridgewood Community High School at Eastern Avenue was partly closed for year 12, 13 and 14 in the morning and afternoon on Monday.
The secondary school which has 186 students from age 11 to 19 and a student-teacher ratio of 9:1 blamed excessive staff absence for the partial closure.
It cited a high number of staff reported absent, alongside current vacancies, leading to insufficient trained staff to pupil ratios.
Headteacher Ian Carden said: "Due to unusually elevated sickness levels among our highly trained and specialist staff, we advised 10 pupils on Monday and eight pupils on Tuesday to stay at home.
"Although there is a recognised shortage of school staff nationally, we are working hard to resolve this small number of vacancies.”
He added that school is now fully operational to all pupils.
