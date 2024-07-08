Having high-achieving students is far from the only factor that determines how good a school is, but for families who get a choice in the matter it can be a good sign that their little one will get the attention they need to thrive.

We’re taking a look at the top-rated primary schools around the country to help families make an informed decision on what’s right for them and their child, and today we’re visiting the North West. The region has an almost countless number of high quality, state-funded primary schools, so much so that we’ve had to set stringent criteria for inclusion in the list.

The first is schools rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted - meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to be excellent.

The second is the percentage of its pupils who completed the national curriculum’s key stage 2 in the 2022/23 school year, and met the expected standards for reading, writing and maths. We’ve selected only schools which surpassed both the national and local authority area’s averages.

To narrow it down even further, only schools which had at least 85% of pupils meet or exceed the expected standard. This has given many smaller, local village or faith schools a chance to shine. But equally, even though they have more students from more diverse backgrounds to get across the goalpost, some larger city schools have earned a spot too.

Here were the North West’s top-scoring super primary schools from across the region:

1 . Crawford Village Primary School Crawford Village is a primary school in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. Last year 100% of its pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 59% locally and 60% nationally. It’s worth noting that Crawford Village is a small local school with just 82 pupils on the roll as of last year - but this is still a fantastic achievement. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Nicol Mere School Nicol Mere is a primary school in Wigan, Lancashire. Last year 97% of its pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 64% locally and 60% nationally. This is a slightly larger school too, with more than 400 pupils on the roll. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Thornton Hough Primary School Thornton Hough is a primary school in Wirral, Merseyside. Last year 96% of its pupils met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, compared to an average of 56% locally and 60% nationally. | Google Photo Sales