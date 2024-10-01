Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley partially closed due to excessive staff absence

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A special education school in Burnley is partly closed today due to excessive staff absence.

Ridgewood Community High School at Eastern Avenue is partly closed for year 12, 13 and 14 in the morning and afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School has partially closed today.Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School has partially closed today.
Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School has partially closed today. | UGC

The secondary school which has 186 students from age 11 to 19 and a student-teacher ratio of 9:1 blamed excessive staff absence for the partial closure.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It cited a high number of staff reported absent, alongside current vacancies, leading to insufficient trained staff to pupil ratios.

This school, which has a tagline of ‘Inspire today achieve tomorrow’, was rated as Good by a recent Ofsted inspection.

Related topics:BurnleyStudentsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.