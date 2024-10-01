Ridgewood Community High School in Burnley partially closed due to excessive staff absence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ridgewood Community High School at Eastern Avenue is partly closed for year 12, 13 and 14 in the morning and afternoon.
The secondary school which has 186 students from age 11 to 19 and a student-teacher ratio of 9:1 blamed excessive staff absence for the partial closure.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
It cited a high number of staff reported absent, alongside current vacancies, leading to insufficient trained staff to pupil ratios.
This school, which has a tagline of ‘Inspire today achieve tomorrow’, was rated as Good by a recent Ofsted inspection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.