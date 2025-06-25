Your views are wanted on proposed changed to car parking at the Civic Centre in Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Ribble Borough Council is reviewing car parking arrangements at the site in West Paddock, and have launched a public consultation to allow people to read about proposed changes and have their say.

What’s proposed?

The proposals would mean the car park at the rear of the Civic Centre would become a long stay car park, and that the time restrictions on the short stay car park at the front would also be changed. Proposed charges would apply from Monday to Sunday, between 8am and 8pm and include up to one-hour free parking (a time of arrival ticket will be required).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These proposed changes aim to improve parking management in the area and ensure fair and consistent use of the council’s parking facilities.

Leyland Civic Centre, West Paddock | google

Councillor Wesley Roberts, Cabinet Member for Finance and Assets, who is responsible for car parks across the borough, said: “We are keen to hear from residents, businesses, and visitors as we look at how our car parks can best support the needs of the local community. We want to make sure that people using the civic centre to see the council, visit the Job Centre or Citizens Advice or the new NHS Health Centre can do so.

“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on how we can improve access, fairness and sustainability in our parking offer, and we encourage everyone to get involved and share their views.”

How to get involved

Residents and businesses are invited to view the draft order and related documents at www.southribble.gov.uk/parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback or formal comments (including objections or support) should be submitted in writing to: Legal Services, Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1DH or via email to [email protected].

The consultation will take place for the next three weeks and any feedback must be submitted before July 15.