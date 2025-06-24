An area attracting anti-social behaviour in the heart of Longton could soon be transformed into a green oasis.

South Ribble Borough Council have an ongoing improvement programme for parks and open spaces and are now looking at the area known as Seven Sands Goal End and Open Space.

This area - close to the Franklands estate - has been identified for potential improvements following contact from local residents. Now a consultation has been launched to find out what locals want, and whether they support outline plans to remove a dilapidated goal and improve biodiversity.

How the open space off Seven Sands, Longton, could look | SRBC/NW/Canva

A council spokesman said: “The goal end on this site is reported as being underutilised and attracting anti-social behaviour. South Ribble Borough Council is therefore seeking community feedback on a proposal to remove of the goal end and improve the area with planters containing native plant species for pollinators and seating installed on the existing hard surfaced area.

“In addition, we could look to introduce wildlife friendly grass cutting areas, tree planting, sowing of wildflowers, installation of bee poles, the introduction of habitat piles and improved path access from Seven Sands.

“The aim of the proposal is to enhance biodiversity, support local wildlife and create a natural environment for residents to enjoy.”

The consultation runs until June 27. Click here to take part.