Chorley and South Ribble councils will consider on a “case-by-case” basis whether to trim or remove trees on their land which have attracted complaints from neighbouring properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two authorities – who share many of their back office services – are set to align their policy on how to deal with trees deemed to be causing a nuisance.

Under the changes, the councils state that they will act as “a good neighbour” when it comes to addressing overhanging branches, which will be investigated when they pose “an unacceptable risk to people or property” or are in “physical contact with a structure”, such as roofs or gutters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action will also be taken when the work required is considered “beyond the reasonable maintenance means of the property owner” affected – such as when large or high branches are involved.

Previously, Chorley Council would only undertake work to overhanging branches from their trees subject to having funds within their budget – and only allowed if the works were unlikely to cause damage to the trees concerned – while South Ribble had a policy of not intervening at all.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring authorities say they will not prune or fell trees “solely to improve natural light to private properties”, but – under the revised rules – action may be taken “if there is evidence of a significant detriment” to such a dwelling.

Factors like property use, the duration of the complained-about light issue and “environmental balance” will all be taken into account in order to determine the significance of the impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That matter was not addressed in Chorley’s previous policy, while South Ribble’s former stance was that it would not “generally” act to improve natural light, but may thin the crown of a tree to allow natural light to reach other trees or vegetation.

Both councils have reaffirmed a previous policy not to cut back or remove trees in order to enable light to reach solar panels on neighbouring premises – nor to improve television or satellite reception.

The new framework acknowledges that individuals may cut back overhanging branches up to their property boundary, provided the work does not harm the tree’s health and the cuttings are disposed of responsibly - meaning they cannot just be dumped on council land.

It is also the responsibility of anyone pruning trees to check whether there are any restrictions arising from tree preservation orders or conservation area regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of dangerous trees will see “imminent risks” addressed within 48 hours. Council-owned trees will be routinely inspected every 15 months or three or five years, depending on whether they are in areas of high, medium or low public use, respectively.

The new policy was recently agreed by Chorley cabinet members and will be put to their South Ribble counterparts separately.

Chorley Council cabinet member for customer, streetscene and environment Adrian Lowe said the changes helped “improve clarity for residents and define the council’s responsibilities more precisely”.