Breaking
Girls aged 13 and 15 arrested on suspicion of overnight burglaries at businesses in Tarleton
Two teenagers are currently in custody following reports of overnight burglaries at businesses in Tarleton.
Police were called to the Chocolate Rooms on Church Road just before 4am this morning following reports that bricks were being used to gain entry through windows.
On arrival, officers discovered that two other nearby businesses had also been targeted, with windows and doors damaged.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We currently have two teenagers in custody following reports of burglaries at businesses in Tarleton overnight.”
Two girls aged 13 and 15 were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary and are waiting to be questioned.