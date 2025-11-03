Police have issued a ‘do not approach warning’ to members of the public if they come in contact with a wanted man who can be violent.

The man pictured is 32-year-old Imtiaz Hussain who police want to speak to about a number of violent incidents they are investigating.

Have you seen Imtiaz Hussain? | Preston Police

These include two Section 18 assaults and a knife point robbery.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Our judicial colleagues also want to speak to Hussain after he failed to attend court in relation to a drugs matter.

“Don’t worry if you know the man in the picture by a different name – Hussain also answers to Imran, Immy, Amtiaz and Haroon.”

Hussain is 5ft 9 in height, of a slim build, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Last time police saw him he had a thin black moustache and black hair on his chin, however he has previously had a full beard.

Hussain is from Accrington but has links to Preston and London.

Police have urged members of the public not to approach Hussain if you see him, as he can be violent. However, call 999.

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] and quote log 0894 of 18th July 2025. Or call 01254 353870.

You can also report information to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.