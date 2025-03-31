Homeless Hounds looking to find a home for American Bulldog called Sweetie found abandoned in a hotel

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:39 BST
An adorable black and white American Bulldog named Sweetie who was left abandoned in a hotel is in need of a forever family.

Sweetie is described as a big girl who loves people and food.

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “This poor girl was left behind in a hotel. Sweetie is an American Bulldog type who is not quite 3 years old, she looks like she has had a few litters already

“Sweetie travels beautifully, you wouldn’t even know she was in the car. Sweetie walks nicely on her lead but she can get a little bit giddy and try to grab it so we will work on reducing this behaviour.

“Sweetie is a big girl so older children only please, she seems fine with other dogs.”

Kennel staff say she loves her toys but she does get through a fair few tennis balls!Kennel staff say she loves her toys but she does get through a fair few tennis balls!
Kennel staff say she loves her toys but she does get through a fair few tennis balls! | Homeless Hounds

Kennel staff say she loves her toys but she does get through a fair few tennis balls!

She also loves her food but is currently around 5 kgs underweight so training her should be easy.

She bonds to people very quickly and, once you meet her, it will be hard to leave.

If you would like to help Sweetie find her forever home please complete an application form on the website HERE.

