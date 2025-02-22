Three-year-old girl killed in crash between tram and van in Manchester
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was taken to hospital after the crash in the city centre on Saturday morning, but she died from her injuries.
No arrests have been made.
The child was a pedestrian and was not travelling in either the tram or van, GMP confirmed.
It is understood the child was walking on Mosley Street when she was hit by the van as the vehicle rebounded from its crash with the tram.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the little girl who sadly passed away following an incident in Manchester city centre today.
“We attended the scene at Mosley Street this morning at 9.58am, responding with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two air ambulance crews and several senior clinicians.”
Manchester’s Bee Network said on social media: “Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter’s Square and Piccadilly Gardens.”
