Five men charged after cocaine, weapons and cash seized during Lancashire drug raids
Police executed warrants in Mitella Street in Burnley, Hallam Road in Nelson, Moorhead Street in Colne as well as Irlam in Greater Manchester on Monday morning.
A “significant quantity” of suspected cocaine, weapons, cash, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones were seized by officers.
Two 27-year-old men, a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.
The four men were later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They are:
- Paddy Nolan, 27, of Hallam Road, Nelson
- Ross Boys, 27, of Mitella Street, Burnley
- Michael Ashton, 43, of Moorhead Street, Colne
- Darren Mott, 45, of Henley Avenue, Irlam, Greater Manchester
They all appeared before Blackburn magistrates on Tuesday morning where they were remanded back into custody.
A fifth man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs on Tuesday.
Scott Boys, 34, of Mitella Street, Burnley, was later charged.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.