Four men arrested after cocaine, weapons and cash seized during Lancashire drug raids

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

Four men were arrested after police seized cocaine, weapons and cash during a series of drug raids in Lancashire.

Police executed warrants in Mitella Street in Burnley, Hallam Road in Nelson, Moorhead Street in Colne as well as Irlam in Greater Manchester on Monday morning.

A “significant quantity” of suspected cocaine, weapons, cash, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones were seized by officers.

Two men aged 27, a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

They remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

