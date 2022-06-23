Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to a blaze in Spring Mews at around 3.45pm on Thursday (May 23).

The fire reportedly began in a caravan before spreading to three nearby houses.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and three hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated due to the smoke plume.

“We are advising those people to close their windows and doors if the smoke is affecting their property.”

In an update posted at 5.40pm, the fire service confirmed the blaze had been brought under control.

A fire tore through a caravan before spreading to three properties in Spring Mews, Whittle-le-Woods (Credit: Google)

The advice to close windows and doors due to the smoke was also lifted.