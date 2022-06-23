Two people hospitalised after fire breaks out at home in Preston during early hours of morning

Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a mid-terraced house in St Cuthbert’s Close at around 2.40am on Thursday (June 23).
Firefighters rescued two people from the property before using two hose reels, one jet and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
North West Ambulance Service said it did not appear the casualties were seriously injured but they were conveyed to hospital by RV as a precaution.