Two people hospitalised after fire breaks out at home in Preston during early hours of morning

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Preston.

Thursday, 23rd June 2022
Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a mid-terraced house in St Cuthbert’s Close at around 2.40am on Thursday (June 23).

Firefighters rescued two people from the property before using two hose reels, one jet and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

North West Ambulance Service said it did not appear the casualties were seriously injured but they were conveyed to hospital by RV as a precaution.

Pictures from the scene show the property was gutted by the blaze, which Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said was “under investigation”.

