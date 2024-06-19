Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fine dining restaurant in Preston is celebrating its local suppliers and produce with the launch of a new tasting menu and £20 off.

Aven at Camden Place, has always had the ethos of showcasing ingredients found close to home, along with a commitment to forage whenever possible.

Preston restaurant Aven at Camden Place is celebrating its local suppliers and produce with the launch of a new tasting menu and £20 off. | UGC

And now the restaurant, headed up by chef Sean Wrest, has created a new and exciting menu – with the added bonus of it being available at a lower price.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone The Celebration of Lancashire menu is available until Friday, July 19, where guests will be able to enjoy a delicious eight course menu at just £69 a person.

The team behind the new Celebration of Lancashire menu. | UGC

The experience kicks off with a dish combining Mrs Kirkham’s award-winning Lancashire cheese with beer and onions, followed by Lancaster smoked eel, Ascroft beetroot and horseradish, with all of the fish provided by near-by Mayers of Blackburn.

Next on the menu is Farmyard Ales – a locally brewery - spent grain bread and homemade cultured butter, then Tarleton Tomatoes – widely recognised as among the most delicious on the market and produced in West Lancashire – served with whipped cod roe and marigold.

More local cod appears on the next course, coupled with Morecambe Bay shrimp and smoked mussel sauce.

Chicken and courgette with Wyreside mushrooms complete the savoury section of the menu, with dessert courses starting with Little Town dairy yoghurt – produced at Longridge, Preston – with elderflower meringue and sea buckthorn.

The meal ends with Lemken Nurseries strawberries, sweet cicely and lemon verbena.

Award-winning chef Sean Wrest who set up the restaurant alongside former Masterchef The Professionals finalist Oli Martin believes the menu not only highlights the amazing producers on the doorstep but also is at an affordable price.

He said: “We recognise that a lot of people are dealing with the cost of living crisis and that having a special dining experience is something they might have to think twice about.

“With that in mind we’ve taken £20 off the usual cost of our tasting menu so that diners can enjoy this new menu which really celebrates many of the fantastic producers that we have here in Preston and the surrounding area.

“We buy produce and ingredients from these suppliers on a regular basis, as well as foraging ourselves for items that we can add into our dishes.

“This menu hopefully reflects that and we believe it’s a real celebration of what Lancashire has to offer.”