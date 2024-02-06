Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston restaurant is celebrating after being confirmed for this year’s Michelin Guide. Aven, on Camden Place close to Winckley Square, relaunched in the autumn after being known as 263.

263 was initially launched by Mark O’Rourke before Oli and Alex joined the business in 2021. Mark’s exit from the business in 2023 coincided with the launch of the new restaurant now known as Aven. The restaurant joins Longridge sister-eatery Fell Bistro in the guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both businesses are operated by restaurant director Alex Blamire and chef director Oli Martin.

Aven also has three AA Rosettes to its name. The Michelin Guide collates the best restaurants from around the globe and has been running for over 100 years. A delighted Oli said: “Aven has gone from strength to strength over the past few months and to be included in this year’s Michelin’s guide is testament to the hard work and dedication the team are putting in.”

Alex added: “We are thrilled to have been acknowledged by such a prestigious body within our industry in this short space of time. “Aven will continue to push the boundaries of Preston’s culinary scene with the help of head chef Sean Wrest, General Manager Samantha Haigh and the rest of our amazing team.” Here’s what the Michelin Guide said about Aven: "On the ground floor of the Winckley Stays Hotel, you’ll find this sweet restaurant where an open fire greets you on arrival in the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a cosy feel to the room, which is minimally decorated but enlivened by some bright artwork on the walls.

One of the many creative dishes by Aven.

"The cooking takes the form of a seasonal tasting menu, with dishes like duck leg suet pudding delivering intense flavours. "Friendly, efficient service enhances the experience, as does the choice between two wine flights and even a beer pairing."