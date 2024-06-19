Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire engines and police descended on a shop in Preston after a car ploughed into the front of it.

Staff and shoppers at Poundland in Fulwood received a shock this afternoon when the grey car went through the window.

Video footage obtained by the Post shows the shop cordoned off while the fire service and police dealt with the carnage.

The shop was cordoned off while fire engines and police dealt with the carnage. | UGC

A witness said: “Luckily no-one was injured and the lady driving the car was taken into the back of a police van.”