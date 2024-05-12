Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Lofthouse, 74, was one of roughly 1,800 victims saddled with huge unexpected court costs after SSB Law went bust owing £48m worth of debt in January this year.

A family say a disgraced 'no win no fee' law firm is ‘liable’ for a spritely grandad’s death - after he was left footing a £12,000 court bill when it collapsed.

MPs are set to meet his devastated relatives - along with seven other ex-clients - in parliament on Tuesday (14) to discuss their experiences with the 'cowboy' company.

But his grieving widow Katrina, 71, said SSB Law had acted "shabbily" and felt it was partly to blame for Ian's tragic death on May 1.

Burnley man Ian Lofthouse enjoying a day out on the Northern Soul scene before his death at age 74.

She tearfully said: “I do think SSB Law is at least partially responsible. It put an enormous amount of pressure on him.

"Before this all happened, he was outgoing. He loved various things. He loved his garden, cricket, football. He was a massive Northern Soul fan.

"After it happened, he was a shadow of himself. He didn't go out anywhere - didn't actually do anything ever, just sat in his chair in the back room."

Speaking about her looming court bill, she added: "£12,000 - it might as well be £12 million. We haven't got it. We can't afford it.

"The threat that we're under - or I'm under now - of losing the house, it's just a burden that Ian found too much to bear. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Ian and Katrina were approached by SSB Law about bringing a 'no win no fee' case after builders fitted dodgy cavity wall insulation in their three-bed Edwardian terrace.

Katrina Lofthouse, 71, holding a photo of her late husband Ian Lofthouse on their wedding day

And they were “assured” by solicitors they had a good chance of winning cash to fix their mould-ridden property, in Burnley, Lancs., without spending a penny.

But the married couple of 51 years were shocked to learn in January they were liable for £7,000 - later rising to £12,000 - in court costs when SSB Law went bust.

Ian's family said the lively Northern Soul dancer had “aged 20 years in 18 months” due to the stress of the case - which had left him unable to eat and sleep properly.

They even said he described feeling suicidal before he later died in hospital after contracting pneumonia, sepsis and then suffering a stroke.

His son Christian, 48, who will meet MPs in London on Tuesday (14) to discuss his family’s experiences, said: “I feel SSB Law is partly liable for my dad's death.

Christian Lofthouse, 48, with his mum Katrina Lofthouse, 71.

“He was the life and the soul of the party. He would go out dancing on ‘the carpet’ in Blackpool.

"But he was left with a massive bill that he couldn’t pay. It just affected his mental and physical health.

“He couldn’t even walk properly by the end. He was struggling around with a walking stick. No one ages 20 years in 18 months.

“Now I’m no longer going to be able to call anyone dad ever again.”

Christian said his parents agreed to have cavity wall insulation fitted in their home in 2017 after finding they were entitled to it under a government-backed scheme.

But after a building firm completed the work - which they believed would save them hundreds of pounds a year in heating bills - the property was left damp and mouldy.

Ian Lofthouse, who was a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal, died at age 74 after a short battle with pneumonia, encephalitis, and sepsis, and having a stroke.

Christian said dozens of their neighbours, who also had the insulation fitted, were approached by SSB Law canvassers on their doorsteps in about 2020.

And although ex-labourer Ian was sceptical, he agreed to go ahead with a ‘no win no fee’ case - assuming he would not pay a penny.

Christian said: “My mum and dad are on a state pension, and so they had no way of putting the house back to how it was beforehand.

“My dad started getting really bad asthma after the wall cavity insulation was put in, so his health was failing, so they decided, ‘We’ll go with them – they’ll help us.'

Christian said the firm had been confident about the couple’s prospects but later changed their tune - saying Ian may have to go to court to fight the case in late 2022.

And he said his active father, who previously toured Northern clubs and made trips to Holland to dance, then saw his health rapidly decline due to stress.

Christian said: “He was known on the Northern Soul circuit as a legend because of his age. He was still keeping up with the young ones in their 20s and 30s, but he was in his 70s."

“I would be woken up at 8am on a Sunday, and my dad would be coming back from an all-nighter. He had a better social life than me.

“But for a man who used to dance all night, he then started walking with a stick. He wasn’t sleeping. He might go to bed at 10pm and then be up at 2am.

“And he wasn’t going out anymore. He was posting things on his social media about how he was ‘Just fed up of this life now’.

“It was like he was just a completely different person. He was just constantly stressed and worried."

Christian said his parents were urged by SSB Law to “pull out” of their case late last year as the company said it had no more “budget” to fund the legal proceedings.

But they were stunned when they received a letter telling them they owed £7,000 in costs to their opposition lawyers after the firm fell into administration in January.

Later, this rose to £12,000 after they were unable to make the repayment.

Christian is now set to urge the government at a meeting with MPs on Tuesday to wipe the debts of ex-SSB Law clients.

He said: “I’m just hoping I can share my dad’s story because he can’t be the only one whose mental health has been affected.

“My dad did nothing wrong and he was left with a massive bill that he couldn’t pay.

“One person lost by it is one person too many. I want them to know that all the costs that are mounting need to be wiped off.”

Legal firm Hugh James has said it believes there could be around 1,800 Cavity Wall Insulation claims connected to SSB Law that have failed.

And they have suggested that the company's ex-clients will now face legal bills mounting up to £35,000 on average or more - which are not covered by insurance.

A spokesperson from the Solicitors Regulation Authority also confirmed that they were investigating a range of complaints resulting from SSB Law's collapse.

They said: “We expect solicitors to provide a competent service, and act in the best interest of their clients. We are investigating whether SSB Group acted in compliance with our professional standards.”

SSB Law was co-founded in 2007 by ex-police officer and the firm's CEO Jeremy Brooke.

It became part of SSB Group Ltd in 2018, which encompassed several other wings, including SSB Funding, SSB Insurance, SSB Financial and SSB Compliance.

Brooke told The Law Society Gazette in 2021 that his team liked taking on “complex legal arguments…that other solicitors have looked at but then not proceeded with.”

The same year, the business expanded when it purchased Pure Legal, following its collapse, which came with an estimated 13,500 cavity wall insulation cases.

Burnley man Ian Lofthouse with his eldest grandchild, Isaac, now 15.

However, in November last year, SSB Group Ltd said it had filed for administration.

The company’s original statement read: “Directors of the company are currently working with the proposed administrators to facilitate an acceptable outcome for clients and the company is in contact with the Solicitors Regulation Authority to ensure all standards and regulations are met.

"All clients will be contacted in due course and are not required to take any further action.”

This was completed on January 4 when insolvency firm FRP Advisory was brought in to manage the company - which is now understood to be closed.

A note on the company's website, which has since disappeared, had told customers: "The services previously provided by SSB Group Limited have been passed to a number of different legal firms.

"The relevant firm will be in touch in due course with more information and next steps."

Attempts were made to contact Anthony Collier and Kelly Burton of FRP Advisory for comment.